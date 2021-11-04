Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan Implementation Update (August - September 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

All humanitarian activities resumed in the camps following directives issued by the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) on 9 September and 22 September, the latter specifically to reopen the Learning Centres. For Rohingya refugee children, this marked the first return to classes since March 2020. The humanitarian community gradually and safely scaled up activities with appropriate COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Discussions to launch the Myanmar Curriculum Pilot are in their final stages, and the repair and re-opening of some Learning Centres continues.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations for Rohingya refugees, aged 55 and above, under the Government’s National Deployment and Vaccination Plan was successfully completed. Meanwhile, efforts continued to respond to the aftermath of the significant flash floods and landslides in end-July, compounded by weatherrelated incidents during the reporting period.

The resumption of protection activities has helped address critical needs in the camps, including in-person case management and referrals, counselling and psychosocial support, and the resumption of full registration activities.