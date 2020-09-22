Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2020 funding update as of 2020-09-22

The 2020 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 48 per cent funded, as of 22 September 2020, with USD 510 million received against the overall needs of USD 1.06 billion.

Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries.

JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 2.18 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017.