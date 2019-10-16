Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.10.13

The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 53 per cent funded, as of 13 October 2019, with USD 488 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million. JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.46 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017. Planning for the 2020 Joint Response Plan is underway. The needs of the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh will continue into 2020 and are expected to remain at similar levels to 2019.