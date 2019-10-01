01 Oct 2019

Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.09.30

Infographic
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (112.47 KB)

KEY FIGURES

913,000 Rohingya refugees

336,000 Host communities

USD 920M Overall 2019 appeal

42% or 390M Funding received

The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 42 per cent funded, as of 30 September 2019, with USD 390 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million.
JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.36 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017. Planning for the 2020 Joint Response Plan is underway. The needs of the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh will continue into 2020 and are expected to remain at similar levels to 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.