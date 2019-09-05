Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.08.31

KEY FIGURES

913,000 Rohingya refugees

336,000 Host communities

USD 920M Overall 2019 appeal

38% or 346M Funding received

The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 38 per cent funded, as of 31 August 2019, with USD 346 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million. Currently the most well-funded Sectors are Education, Nutrition, and Food Security, all at 35% of the respective appeals. Food Security Sector has received so far USD 90 million. In 2019, no funding was yet reported towards Emergency Telecommunications Sector, and Health Sector is only 17% funded.