Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.07.31
KEY FIGURES
912,000 Rohingya refugees
336,000 Host communities
USD 920M Overall 2019 appeal
34% or 313M Funding received
The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 34 per cent funded, as of 31 July 2019, with USD 313 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million. Currently the most well-funded Sectors are Education (35%), Food Security (33%) and WASH (31%) based on the respective appeals. Food Security Sector has received so far USD 84 million. In 2019, no funding was yet reported towards Emergency Telecommunications Sector, and Health Sector is only 13% funded.