Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.06.30

KEY FIGURES

911,000 Rohingya refugees

336,000 Host communities

USD 920M Overall 2019 appeal

33% or 302M Funding received

The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 33 per cent funded, as of 30 June 2019, with USD 302 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million. Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries. JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.3 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017.