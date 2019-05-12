12 May 2019

Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.05.12

from Inter Sector Coordination Group
The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 18 per cent funded, as of 12 May 2019, with USD 165 million received against the overall needs of USD 920 million.
Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries.
JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.14 billion since the onset of the crisis, 25 August 2017

