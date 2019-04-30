Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan 2019 funding update as of 2019.04.28

The 2019 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response is only 17 per cent funded, as of 28 April 2019, with USD 160 million received against the overall needs of USD 920.5 million. Continued donor support through early disbursement of funds, is essential to agencies better plan interventions, allocate resources and provide consistent assistance to beneficiaries. JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed with over USD 1.13 billion since the beginning of the crisis on 25 August 2017