31 Jan 2019

Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis: Joint Response Plan 2018 funding update as of 2019.01.31

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (231.02 KB)

The 2018 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response, a prioritized plan covering the period March-December 2018, is 69 per cent funded as of 31 January 2019, with USD 655 million received against overall needs of USD 951 million.

JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed close to USD 1 billion since the beginning of the crisis on 25 August 2017.

