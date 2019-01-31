Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis: Joint Response Plan 2018 funding update as of 2019.01.31

The 2018 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response, a prioritized plan covering the period March-December 2018, is 69 per cent funded as of 31 January 2019, with USD 655 million received against overall needs of USD 951 million.

JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed close to USD 1 billion since the beginning of the crisis on 25 August 2017.