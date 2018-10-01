01 Oct 2018

Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis: Joint Response Plan 2018 funding update as of 2018.07.27

from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 27 Sep 2018
The Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugee response, a prioritized plan covering the period March-December 2018, is only 38 per cent funded as of 27 September 2018, with USD 362 million received against overall needs of USD 951 million.
USD 589 million is still required to meet the urgent and priority needs of refugees, together with those of host communities impacted by the crisis.
JRP Partners are grateful for the ongoing and generous support from donors who have collectively contributed USD 678 million since the beginning of the crisis on 25 August 2017.

