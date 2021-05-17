Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #9, 14 April 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 17-18, 26 April-9 May)

HIGHLIGHTS

Camp Health Focal Points (CHFPs) under the guidance of WHO and Health Sector have completed Quarterly Monitoring (Q1/2021) of Health Posts (HP) and Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) in the Rohingya Refugee camps.

A total of 115 (84%) health facilities (91 HPs, 23 PHCC and 1 FH) have created Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) structures as part of WHO and Government efforts to institutionalize IPC in camps.

WHO and partners develop a Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) assessment tool to improve health service delivery in the SARI ITCs.

An extensive communication and engagement campaign involving key community members and religious leaders is currently ongoing in all the camps to raise confidence and acceptance on COVID-19 vaccination among Rohingya refugees.