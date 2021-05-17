Bangladesh + 1 more

Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #9, 14 April 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 17-18, 26 April-9 May)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Camp Health Focal Points (CHFPs) under the guidance of WHO and Health Sector have completed Quarterly Monitoring (Q1/2021) of Health Posts (HP) and Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) in the Rohingya Refugee camps.

  • A total of 115 (84%) health facilities (91 HPs, 23 PHCC and 1 FH) have created Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) structures as part of WHO and Government efforts to institutionalize IPC in camps.

  • WHO and partners develop a Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) assessment tool to improve health service delivery in the SARI ITCs.

  • An extensive communication and engagement campaign involving key community members and religious leaders is currently ongoing in all the camps to raise confidence and acceptance on COVID-19 vaccination among Rohingya refugees.

  • SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Responding to a pandemic in a refugee camp - the key role of contact tracing to break the chains of COVID-19 transmission

Related Content