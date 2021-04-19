Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #7, 16 April 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 13-14, 01-14 April)

Highlights

• WHO and Health Sector partners are working to increase their preparedness for an observed increase in COVID-19 cases, ensuring advocacy on prevention measures and distribution of masks, case management capacity strengthening, increases in sentinel testing sites and laboratory testing operations, refreshers/trainings on IPC, and other COVID-19 specific measures, while also ensuring continuity of essential health services.

• WHO continues to support the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in the preparation for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the Rohingya community, scheduled to start in the coming weeks, pending the revised arrival date of the allocation of vaccines from the COVAX facility for Bangladesh.

• WHO Immunization and Vaccine Development (IVD) team designed a community preparedness assessment tool for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the camps.

• WHO conducted IPC supportive supervision visits in six SARI ITCs in the camps as part of the quarterly quality assurance and quality control efforts to improve health workers and patient’s safety.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: WHO Monsoon and Cyclone Preparedness & Response Readiness in Cox’s Bazar - Building resilience through health systems synergies to anticipate the needs and challenges during emergencies.