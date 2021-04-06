Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #6, 2 April 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 11-12, 15-31 March)

HIGHLIGHTS

On 22 March 2021 afternoon a massive fire spread through camps 8E, 8W and 9 in the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, resulting in eleven deaths confirmed by government authorities and a significant number of injuries reported.

Three days after the fire broke out in the refugee camps, WHO organized two training sessions on management of burn for 130 healthcare professionals working in MMTs, primary and secondary health facilities in Cox’s Bazar.

WHO continues to support the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in the preparation for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the Rohingya community, scheduled to start in the coming weeks, pending the revised arrival date of the allocation of vaccines from the COVAX facility for Bangladesh.

Following the reported increase of Varicella Zoster cases in the Rohingya refugee camp, WHO organized a training session to the health sector partners on the infection and its clinical management.