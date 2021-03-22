Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #5, 16 March 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 09-10, 01-14 March)

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO and health partners continue supporting the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) through technical support, capacity building and overall operational coordination to ensure the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on a priority basis. Refugee population above 40 years of age as well as frontline workers in the Rohingya camps will be the prioritized target group for the 1st phase of the campaign, which is planned to start from 27 March 2021 subject to availability of vaccine.

Following the request of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), the Health Sector IPC Working Group of Cox’s Bazar, in coordination with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Health Service Management, conducted a ToT workshop in Dhaka on “Infection, Prevention and Control for development of resource pool or master trainers’

To enhance the effective management of healthcare waste management in the camps, WHO Healthcare Waste Management (HCWM) team conducted supportive supervision visits on four healthcare facilities supported by the World Bank.