Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #4, 2 March 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 07-08, 15-28 February)

HIGHLIGHTS

With the support of the Immunization and Vaccines Development and Risk Communication units, the Health Sector Coordination team conducted a briefing session for the vaccination focal points and interested Bangladeshi humanitarians on COVID-19 vaccination.

Following the request of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), WHO carried out the preparatory work for the “National level Training of Trainers on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)” aimed at creating a pool of master trainers that will be held in Dhaka from 8 - 17 March 2021.

WHO and BRAC field assistants conducted 10 sessions in approximately 800 household visits for community awareness on Tuberculosis (TB) in the refugee camps and host community. They carried out TB case identification and notification among communities and referred TB suspected cases to near-by facilities for further evaluation.

WHO and IOM jointly organized a mhGAP refresher training for 34 health service providers in the refugee camps including doctors, nurses, psychologists and counsellors from different partner organizations.