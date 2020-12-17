Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #36, 15 December 2020 (Period covered: Week 50 7-13 December)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, the health sector conducted four individual interviews with three stakeholder groups from health partners including one with women leaders from a health committee to document lessons learnt as part of a story telling project on successes, impacts and challenges in integrating Gender Based Violence (GBV) within the health sector response.

SARI ITC network partners and other critical stakeholders are currently involved in developing a critical patient transfer system between the SARI ITCs which includes a strengthened health workforce, upgraded 24/7 ambulance availability and revised standard operating procedures that incorporate lessons learned from the past six months of referral of COVID-19 critically ill patients to Sadar Hospital ICU.

A seroprevalence study for antibodies against SARS CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, is currently underway in the Rohingya camps. The study is led by IEDCR and facilitated by various partner organizations. At the time of reporting around 1500 samples have been collected from the approached households. Camp level coordination, supervision and monitoring are supported jointly by IEDCR, Health Sector, WHO and BDRCS teams on the ground.