Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #34, 1 December 2020 (Period covered: Week 48: 23 - 29 November)

HIGHLIGHTS

The COVID-19 seroprevalence study was launched at a Coordination meeting held on November 29th by Representatives from IEDCR, WHO, UNHCR, BDRCS, FH, RI, BRAC & FMTI. The meeting aimed to provide an overview of the study allowing time for discussions drawing on the experience of the partner organisations in running activities across the camps. The study has started and will be completed by the end of December.

The Health Sector peer review team (PRT) met to evaluate the 38 projects submitted for 2021. The complex process of project reviews is only possible thanks to the efforts from the PRT (IRC, BRAC, Save the Children, UNFPA, WHO, UNHCR, IOM and UNICEF). Results will be shared next week.

During the reporting period WHO collected data in reference to TB activities in November. Medical technologists performed 220 and 180 GXP tests in Ukhiya and Teknaf UHC, respectively; 185 routine microscopy tests for TB diagnosis; and helped collect samples for COVID-19. WHO TB field assistants conducted 12 sessions on TB community awareness in the refugee camps.