Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #3, 16 February 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 05-06, 1-14 February)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Under the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), WHO Immunization and Vaccine Development (IVD) team, together with all humanitarian organizations responding to the Rohingya crisis, initiated a draft proposal and budget to include the refugee population in the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 Vaccines (NDVP).

• A new reporting tool on data collection has been developed to strengthen coordination and collaboration between health actors across the camps. This new reporting tool will support the Health Sector and its stakeholders to enhance strategic decision-making, while showcasing the current status of utilization of the health services.

• The Health Sector coordination team organized a referral workshop in partnership with IOM and UNHCR to discuss pertinent challenges in referring patients including management of associated expenses.

• The IPC Technical Working Group arranged a meeting on the formation of the District IPC committee for Cox’s Bazar envisioning improved patient and healthcare workforce safety.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Facilitating equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines: the inclusion of the Rohingya refugees in the Bangladesh COVID-19 national vaccination plan.