Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #2, 2 February 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 03-04, 18-31 January)

Highlights

• Preparations and consultative meetings were conducted across all pillars in preparation of the COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) Meeting, scheduled for 01 February 2021, to analyse the on-going response, share lessons learnt and agree on next steps to further improve and strengthen the continued response to COVID-19, while sharing valuable contributions to improve and prepare for future crisis.

• WHO organized a series of meetings and field visits on “Strengthening Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) by Risk Based Sampling and Testing through Mini Lab” to enhance access to safe, effective and quality medicines and vaccines, to improve the capacity to identify the sub-standard and falsified drugs in Cox’s Bazar and secure quality care for host and refugee communities.

• The Head of the European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) in Bangladesh, Daniela D’Urso, visited Cox’s Bazar to see progresses made during the COVID-19 response including SARI ITCs, Health-WASH Joint Assessment Team (JAT) and the IEDCR Field Laboratory. ECHO has been extending its support to the Rohingya plight since the onset of the crisis in 2017.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) - A year without precedent in review