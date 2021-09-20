Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #18, 17 September 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 35 - 36 30 Aug - 12 Sep 2021)

Highlights

Following the successful completion of the 1st round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 10- 23 August 2021, the 2nd round will commence on 18 September 2021 for Rohingya refugees aged 55 years and above.

• The International Coordination Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision has approved the Government of Bangladesh’s application for a 02-dose Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaign for Rohingya refugees and nearby host population above 1 year (approximately 1.4 million) in Ukhia and Teknaf. The start date of the campaign is expected to be in October.

• On 6-9 September, WHO and IOM, as co-chairs of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Technical Committee in Cox’s Bazar, conducted a 4-day training course on "Emergency & Trauma Care" to equip frontline health providers with basic trauma and surgical skills, as well as knowledge and understand of an effective incident command system for emergency response.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Strengthening Noncommunicable Disease Prevention & Management in Humanitarian Settings - Reviewing the Cox's Bazar approach