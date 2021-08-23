Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #16, 19 August 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 31-32, 2 - 15 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The first round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees/FDMN aged 55 years and older started on 10 August 2021 and is currently ongoing. As of 18 August 2021,a total of 34 429 Rohingya people has been vaccinated out of 43 093. WHO together with CWC partners has been providing additional support and to the WHO Immunization and Vaccine Development (IVD) team for the documentation and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination in the refugee camps.

Similarly, technical assistance has been provided to BBC Media Action to review and finalize the script and during the recording.

• Quarterly and bi-annual IPC supportive supervision has been completed in all the SARI ITCs, Primary Healthcare centers, secondary facilities and field hospitals showing considerable progress.

• The final report of water quality surveillance (January to April 2021) has been completed and shared with partners. A total of 4212 water samples were collected and analyzed comprising 1053 unsterile sources, 1053 sterile sources and 2106 household’s storage water samples.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: COVID-19 vaccination in the world’s largest refugee camp