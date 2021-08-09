Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #15, 5 August 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 29-30, 19 July - 1 August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees >55 years will be taking place from 10 August, starting with community leaders >55 years, followed by all persons over 55 years in the Rohingya camps with the revision of inclusion of all Rohingya volunteers > 18 years of age.

The Health Sector completed its Quarter 2 (April-June 2021) health facility quarterly monitoring exercises and the findings being disseminated to the different stake holders and Technical Working Groups. The monitoring exercise aims to review adherence to the minimum package of essential health services, applicable for Health Posts and Primary Health Care Centers in the Rohingya camps.

Currently over 95% of healthcare facilities in the Rohingya camps have established IPC structures to facilitate proper implementation of IPC in the health facilities.