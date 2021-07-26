Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #14, 22 July 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 27-28, 5 July - 18 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• AWD surveillance has been enhance through EWARS and 22 sentinel sites. Joint Assessment Teams (JAT) comprising of actors from Health and WASH sectors are investigating in and around the household of any RDT/culture-positive case and ensuring necessary public health measures.

• The analysis of Health Facility Quarterly Monitoring (Q2/2021) data is ongoing and will soon be shared with relevant actors and partners. The monitoring exercise aims to review adherence to the minimum package of essential health services, applicable for Health Posts and Primary Health Care Centers in the Rohingya camps.

• The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya refugees >55 years will be taking place from 10 August, starting with community leaders >55 years, followed by all persons over 55 years in the Rohingya camps.

• A total of 5.5 million COVID-19 Moderna vaccines have arrived in the country through the COVAX facility, along with 4 million COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccines supplied through a bilateral agreement with China.

• SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Minimum package of Essential Health Services for Primary Healthcare Facilities in the FDMN/Refugee camps, Cox’s Bazar (February 2020)