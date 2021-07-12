Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #13, 8 July 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 25-26, 21 June - 4 July)

HIGHLIGHTS

In response to a surge of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD), WHO and partners have reinforced the AWD response in line with the Multisectoral AWD Preparedness and Response Plan. Case management for AWD has been strengthened through capacity mapping exercise of Diarrhoea Treatment Centers (DTC). In addition, 254 healthcare workers received training on AWD Case Management.

The Government of Bangladesh has resumed COVID-19 vaccine registration through national Surokkha portal for Bangladeshi citizens over 35 years-old and other priority groups.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an official communication announcing vaccine prioritization for Rohingya refugees over 55 years-old. WHO IVD team initiated the development of an updated microplan based on based on most recent population breakdown.

WHO continues supporting the Government of Bangladesh through the Civil Surgeon’s office to establish COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Testing in Cox’s Bazar. 600 COVID-19 Antigen RDT have been provided to 3 facilities and 7 partner-led health facilities were assessed by WHO to establish additional COVID-19 sentinel sites for sample collection.