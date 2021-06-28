Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #12, 24 June 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 23-24, 07 - 20 June)

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO has been supporting the Government of Bangladesh through the Civil Surgeon’s office to develop a protocol for COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) pilot testing in the Cox’s Bazar district. During the reporting period, 9 health care workers from 3 different health care facilities in Cox’s Bazar have been trained on the COVID-19 Antigen RDT system.

WHO and the IPC Technical Working Group (ICP TWG) initiated a two-week hands-on mentorship on the use of the recently developed kobo reporting tool for IPC focal person at the SARI ITCs.

WHO and IOM, as chair and co-chair of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Technical Committee completed the After-Action Review (AAR) for the major fire that occurred in the camps on 22nd March 2021. Based on the findings revealed by the AAR, the number of MMTs have been increased to ensure a wider coverage and a prompt response in case of emergency.

WHO has closely collaborated with BBC Media Action in the production of a video series aimed at raising awareness on different health issues and improve health care seeking behaviour among Rohingya refugees.