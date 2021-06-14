Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #11, 10 June 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 21-22, 24 May - 6 June)

HIGHLIGHTS

In coordination with Civil Surgeon’s Office, WHO and Health Sector partners are working on the reactivation of stand-by SARI ITC beds to respond the increase trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the host community and the Rohingya population. Currently, a total of 572 active beds are functional.

WHO has been supporting the Government of Bangladesh through the Civil Surgeon’s office to develop a protocol for COVID-19 Antigen RDT pilot testing in the Cox’s Bazar district.

WHO and IOM have prepared an assessment report capturing best practices and lessons learnt and a plenary discussion on the overarching strategic issues with the Mobile Medical Team Working Group (MMT TWG) has been scheduled for 9 June 2021.