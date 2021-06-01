Bangladesh + 1 more

Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #10, 27 May 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 19-20, 10-23 May)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • In coordination with Civil Surgeon’s Office, WHO and Health Sector partners are working on the reactivation of stand-by SARI ITC beds to respond the increase trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the host community and the Rohingya population.

  • With funding from the World Bank, WHO initiated efforts to establish blood banks and transfusion centers in all Upazila Health Complexes in Cox’s Bazar.

  • As part of Government and WHO efforts to institutionalize IPC in camps, a total of 119 (87%) health facilities (91 HPs, 27 PHCC and 1 FH) have reported the creation of IPC structures which include IPC focal persons for health posts and IPC committees and focal persons for the primary healthcare centres and the field hospitals.

  • On 10th and 11th May, with the coordination support from WHO and Health Sector, 90 medical doctors from SARI ITCs and ICU/HDU at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital joined the 2nd and 3rd batch of a national level online training on Updated Management and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 arranged by the Bangladesh Doctors Foundation.

  • SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Menstrual Hygiene Management in the Rohingya Refugee Camps

