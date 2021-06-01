Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh situation report #10, 27 May 2021 (Period covered: Weeks 19-20, 10-23 May)

HIGHLIGHTS

In coordination with Civil Surgeon’s Office, WHO and Health Sector partners are working on the reactivation of stand-by SARI ITC beds to respond the increase trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the host community and the Rohingya population.

With funding from the World Bank, WHO initiated efforts to establish blood banks and transfusion centers in all Upazila Health Complexes in Cox’s Bazar.

As part of Government and WHO efforts to institutionalize IPC in camps, a total of 119 (87%) health facilities (91 HPs, 27 PHCC and 1 FH) have reported the creation of IPC structures which include IPC focal persons for health posts and IPC committees and focal persons for the primary healthcare centres and the field hospitals.

On 10th and 11th May, with the coordination support from WHO and Health Sector, 90 medical doctors from SARI ITCs and ICU/HDU at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital joined the 2nd and 3rd batch of a national level online training on Updated Management and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 arranged by the Bangladesh Doctors Foundation.