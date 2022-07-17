Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh Monthly Situation Report # 4 (Period covered: 1 - 30 APR 2022)

COORDINATION, PLANNING, AND MONITORING:

COVID-19 Vaccination: By April 2022, supported by WHO and other partners, the government has endorsed plans to conduct another round of COVID-19 vaccination targeting about 115,000 Rohingya refugees above 18 years of age to receive Sinopharm® vaccine.

Scaling back multi-sector COVID-19 contact tracing mechanism: Considering the low COVID-19 infection rate with Test Positivity Rate <1%, the Health Sector in collaboration with the Site Management and Site Development Sector revised the approach to Contact Tracing, reducing the resources/volunteers dedicated to this activity. The Health Sector Community Health Working Group (CHWG) will continue with the Contact Tracing activities until deemed necessary to expand to volunteers from other sectors

COVID-19 preparedness: Given lessons learned from past years, Cox’s Bazar saw an uptick in COVID-19 in the immediate period after the Holy month of Ramadhan possibly related to reduced compliance to the social measures. In preparation, WHO distributed up to 120,000 pieces of cloth face mask to targeted camps, congregation points.