Rohingya crisis - WHO Bangladesh Monthly Situation Report # 3 (Period covered: 1- 31 Mar 2022)

COORDINATION, PLANNING, AND MONITORING:

Stable coordination mechanism for COVID-19 preparedness and response: As a lead agency of the Health Sector, WHO has continued to provide leadership and coordination of about 90 health partners, together with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for a sustained quality response to COVID-19 and essential health care. Despite the significant decline in COVID-19 infection rate by the end of March 2022, the local multisectoral coordination arrangements continued to function at levels like the beginning of the response. Routine COVID-19 information analysis and dissemination is ongoing to inform local risk analysis and monitoring.

COVID-19 Vaccination: The government of Bangladesh in collaboration with WHO and other partners has endorsed additional allocation of COVID-19 vaccination for Rohingya Refugees in May 2022. About 117,000 people 18 years and above are set to receive Sinopharm® as first dose or second dose.

2022 Joint Response Plan (JRP): The 2022 Joint Response Plan (JRP) was launched in a meeting led by the GoB, UNHCR, and IOM principals on 29th March 2022 in which the Health Sector is appealing for USD 110 million to deliver prioritized life-saving health interventions.

Health Resource and Service Availability Monitoring Systems (HeRAMS): WHO is leading the efforts to establish the HeRAMS platform in Cox’s Bazar, to promote a more efficient mechanism for health resource and service monitoring. So far, an initial landscape analysis on preliminary discussions has taken place will subsequent progressive actions planned for May 2022.

Mainstreaming Gender Based Violence (GBV): Through the Health Sector Coordination, WHO is supporting partners technical capacity to strengthen GBV mainstreaming into the health actions. In March 2022, the Health Sector Gender Action Plan was developed expressing the sector’s central commitment to enhancing gender capacity and the framework for monitoring progress across the sector.