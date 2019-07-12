12 Jul 2019

Rohingya Crisis, Bangladesh – Severe weather (DG ECHO, UN, ISCG, Bangladesh Meteorological Department) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Jul 2019

  • Incessant rains since 2 July in Cox’s Bazar have been affecting refugee camps, where nearly a million Rohingya refugees live in 34 camps.

  • According to the ISCG (Inter Sector Coordination Group) daily incident report, 5 landslide, 10 storm and 1 flooding incidents were reported on 11 July, affecting 1,232 people in the camps including 195 individuals temporarily displaced, and 39 shelter and 22 WASH facilities were damaged. Since 2 July, a total of 46,685 people have been affected, and 5,835 displaced within refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar. Two deaths have been reported.

  • Government and humanitarian agencies present in the camps are responding to the crisis. For the moment, the situation remains under control.

  • The Bangladesh meteorological department forecasts the continuation of rains and possible landslides in the region during the next 24 hours.

