Rohingya Crisis, Bangladesh – Severe weather (DG ECHO, UN, ISCG, Bangladesh Meteorological Department) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2019)

Incessant rains since 2 July in Cox’s Bazar have been affecting refugee camps, where nearly a million Rohingya refugees live in 34 camps.

According to the ISCG (Inter Sector Coordination Group) daily incident report, 5 landslide, 10 storm and 1 flooding incidents were reported on 11 July, affecting 1,232 people in the camps including 195 individuals temporarily displaced, and 39 shelter and 22 WASH facilities were damaged. Since 2 July, a total of 46,685 people have been affected, and 5,835 displaced within refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar. Two deaths have been reported.

Government and humanitarian agencies present in the camps are responding to the crisis. For the moment, the situation remains under control.