Roadmap of Adolescent and Youth Programming in the Rohingya Response (August 2019)

Introduction

The roadmap for adolescent and youth (A&Y) activities in the Rohingya response was developed under the close guidance of the Cox’s Bazar Youth Working Group (YWG), co-chaired by Plan International and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The Cox’s Bazar YWG - comprised of national and international NGOs and UN agencies - was established in 2018, under the supervision of the Education Sector. The purpose of the YWG is to serve as “a cross-sectoral group with the joint goal of supporting, advocating, and coordinating the implementation of youth programmes in the refugee and host community response”.

In line with the objectives of the YWG, this project aims to shed light on current efforts being undertaken by national and international actors on A&Y programming and provide further guidance on strengthening programming through the establishment of minimum standards for program design and core competencies of learners. The three focus areas of this project are programming on basic literacy and numeracy, life skills, and vocational training.