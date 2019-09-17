Risk informed early warning system and non-migration pattern riverbank erosion areas

The project ‘Riverbank Erosion Risk Prediction and Early Warning Dissemination’ was undertaken by the BRAC Humanitarian Programme with the technical assistance of the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) from 2016 to 2018, with an aim to establish a risk-informed early warning system for riverbank erosion at the community level. The project assessed the future risk and vulnerabilities of communities in river bank erosion-prone areas and identified risk transfer mechanisms. This report provides an overview of the selected study areas, study approaches, the project results and a corresponding discussion as well as a prediction of riverbank erosion for 2019 and 2020.