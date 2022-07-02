Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) TWG - Key Message: Dengue for Rohingya and Host Community [EN/BN/MY]

What is Dengue? What are the risks?
- Dengue is a viral flu like illness (fever) spread by a particular type of mosquitoes- Aedes which has black and white stripes on the body.
- The mosquito gets the virus by biting the infected persons. Later when the mosquito bites other people they also get infected.
- The first symptoms of the disease occur about 5-7 days after an infected bite.
- Usual symptoms are- a sudden onset of high fever and severe headache, severe pain behind the eyes, severe body ache, rash and nausea or vomiting.
- Dengue spreads rapidly and may affect large number of people.
- Dengue is usually a mild illness but can become severe in some people. In severe form of dengue, bleeding and sometimes shock occurs- which may lead to death.
- Dengue fever can be a deadly disease but early recognition and treatment can save lives.