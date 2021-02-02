Bangladesh
Rising to the Challenge: Youth Perspectives on Climate Change and Education in Bangladesh
Highlights
The study examines Bangladesh’s youth experiences and perceptions of climate change impacts on education, climate change learning and their needs to become effective and confident agents of change.
Key findings from the report:
- Half of respondents reported not being able to explain climate change or global warming, despite 77% reporting that it was taught in school.
- 70% of respondents reported that they were at least a little worried about the future effects of climate change
- 65% of respondents believed that governments should take the most action, followed by children and young people (24%) and businesses (9%).
- 78% of respondents stated that their education or studies was affected by climate change, from drop out of school related to flooding (25%), to impacting the journey to school (23%).
- 94% stated that they were keen to act to address climate change if they were given the necessary support.