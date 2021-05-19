Bangladesh + 29 more
Returnee SITREP: Number of Bangladeshi Migrants - Returned due to COVID-19, April-December 2020
BACKGROUND
According to the Probashi Kollyan Desk (PKD) , Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Dhaka, Bangladesh, a total of 408,408 Bangladeshi migrant workers returned between April 1 and December 31, 2020. This report includes the number of returning migrants based on their gender as well as their country of return
