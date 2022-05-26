Response to Flash Flood in North-eastern Region of Bangladesh 2022

A severe flash flood occurred in the north-eastern part of Sylhet and Sunamganj. Heavy rainfall over the past couple of weeks in the north-eastern Indian region led to increase the water level of Sylhet region in Bangladesh. About 2 million people residing on the bank of the Surma-Kushiyara river have been suffering from these devastating consequences. Nearly 13 Upazillas have been flooded including Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Companyganj, Jaintapur, Zakiganj, Sylhet sadar, Fenchu ganj and many more. A total of 13 unions have been flooded in the Sunamganj district.

Islamic Relief Bangladesh is closely monitoring the situation through its field staffs and volunteers. Islamic Relief Bangladesh have projects as well as field offices in both Sylhet and Sunamganj district. Field staff are frequently communicating with the local administration and other I/NGOs for updates. Being the first responder Islamic Relief team reached at Kanaighat on 24 May and distributed hygiene kits to affected families of Bara Chatur and Paschchim Lakkmiprashad unions under Kanaighat sud district under Sylhet. A dedicated team of Islamic Relief Bangladesh handed over a package containing 10 pcs of bathing Soap, 5 packs of detergent Powder, a Plastic Bucket, 8 pcs of Sanitary Napkins, a plastic mug and 30 pcs of Aquatab water purifying tablets to each of the affected family. IRB is monitoring the situation as well as in close touch with local administration, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and Department of Disaster Management (DDM). Chairman of Chatal union Abdul Malik Chowdhury appreciated the distribution of Islamic Relief as no other humanitarian organization has extended their support till today. However, he requested to provide more support including food and essential non -food items. Mohammad Salim, ward Member of Lakkmiprashad said, “We are delighted to have Islamic Relief here as the first responder since we have been water logged. I would encourage other NGOs to extend relief and support for the affected families.”