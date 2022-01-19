Response to fire in Rohingya Refugee Camp 5, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh | 18 January 2022

In the early hours of 18 January 2022, a fire broke out in Camp 5 impacting Blocks B and D. Refugee volunteers trained in firefighting were the first responders. The fire was small in scale with no significant damage caused. All affected households are staying with relatives and neighbours until their shelters are repaired or rebuilt. This is a summary of the impact of the fire and the response by UNHCR and other actors within the first 24 hours of the incident.

IMPACT

138 individuals affected

43 individuals with minor injuries, no fatalities or serious injuries

27 shelters damaged or destroyed

1 facility damaged

RESPONSE

43 individuals with minor injuries have been treated by an RTMI medical team, and 159 individuals supported with psychological first aid by refugee Community Health Workers and Community Psychosocial Volunteers.

3 temporarily separated children were reunited with their families.

All affected households received hot meals and fortified biscuits from WFP.

Emergency core relief item kits, including floor mats, blankets, kitchen sets, solar lamps and jerry cans distributed to all affected households.

19 individuals with specific needs were referred for services and support by the Protection Emergency Response Unit (PERU) made up of multi-agency, multi-sectoral protection staff and volunteers including GBV, and child protection experts.

15 refugee WASH volunteers, with support from UNHCR’s partner NGO Forum, cleared debris from the site.

NEXT STEPS