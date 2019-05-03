Research Terms of Reference: Water, sanitation and hygiene assessment – Follow-up survey, Bangladesh - BGD 1801b (29 April 2019) v.1.0

2. Rationale

Since August 2017, an estimated 702,160 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from Myanmar, bringing the total number of Rohingya refugees residing in Bangladesh to approximately 915,000. The unplanned and spontaneous nature of the post-August Rohingya refugee camps have combined with high population densities and challenging environmental conditions to produce a crisis with especially acute water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs. In particular, acute watery diarrhea and other water-borne diseases represent a serious threat to an extremely vulnerable population already affected by high endemic rates of malnutrition. Under the leadership of the Bangladeshi Government’s Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) and co-chaired by UNICEF and Action Against Hunger (ACF), the Cox’s Bazar WASH Sector is tasked with the coordination, oversight, monitoring and strategic planning for all WASH-related aspects of the humanitarian response.

The early stages of this crisis were characterised by a rush by humanitarian actors to provide basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure—much of it poor quality and temporary in nature. As the situation stabilises, the WASH sector has begun to transition toward a medium-term WASH strategy emphasising quality over quantity of infrastructure, complemented with stronger operational management and community engagement. In order to inform monitoring and strategic planning for WASH sector partners following this shift in strategy, UNICEF funded REACH to implement a WASH household-level assessment across all recognised Rohingya camps.

In April 2018 and October 2018, REACH undertook two WASH household assessments, covering approximately 3,576 households across all ISCG-recognised Rohingya refugee camps, providing data that is statistically representative at the camp level and for the response as a whole. The April 2018 survey aimed to develop a baseline understanding of the conditions, perceptions and attitudes in relation WASH across the camps in the first six months of the response, while the October 2018 survey aimed to understand the impact of the rainy season on WASH conditions across the camps, including a comparative analysis of the WASH household baseline survey.

The WASH household April-May 2019 survey will assess changes to WASH conditions and perceptions over the past year. In addition to collecting data at the household level, an individual loop in the survey will include a number of WASH-related questions about each individual within each household, aimed at producing a large amount of data that can be analysed to understand what characterises individuals, households and groups with high levels of WASH needs (vulnerability, age, disability, gender, etc). With a known average of five individuals per household, information will be collected for approximately 16,000 individuals.