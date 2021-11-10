Bangladesh + 1 more
Research Terms of Reference: Rapid Assistive Technology Assessment (rATA) BGD2101 Bangladesh, February 2021
General Objective
To assess the scale and drivers of Assistive Technology (AT) needs in the Rohingya refugee population, in order to:
Inform the global understanding of AT needs by providing information on a particularly at risk and invisible population for the Global Report of Assistive Technology (GReAT)
Improve the provision of support to this population at the local level by providing information on the scale and drivers of AT needs in the Rohingya refugee camps