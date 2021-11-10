Bangladesh + 1 more

Research Terms of Reference: Rapid Assistive Technology Assessment (rATA) BGD2101 Bangladesh, February 2021

General Objective

To assess the scale and drivers of Assistive Technology (AT) needs in the Rohingya refugee population, in order to:

  • Inform the global understanding of AT needs by providing information on a particularly at risk and invisible population for the Global Report of Assistive Technology (GReAT)

  • Improve the provision of support to this population at the local level by providing information on the scale and drivers of AT needs in the Rohingya refugee camps

