Research Terms of Reference: Needs Assessment to Inform Age-Disability Inclusion within the Rohingya Refugee Response (BGD2005), Bangladesh, August 2020 V 2.0

Excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

During the last four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing in successive waves to Bangladesh, seeking safety from systematic and ongoing persecution in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Since August 2017, over 710,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 860,000. 3 In response, national and international organisations have been delivering humanitarian assistance alongside the government of Bangladesh and UN agencies. A core component of the humanitarian 2019 Joint Response Plan aims to address the meaningful and dignified inclusion of all vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities who may have suffered greater consequences of forced displacement, during and after their flight, due to potential heightened vulnerability. Building upon these priorities, Protection Working Group has specifically highlighted elderly individuals and individuals living with a disability as core priorities for inclusive programming in 2020, centred on dignified and meaningful access to all basic services as well as provision of specialized services and assistance which are better calibrated to the unique protection needs and vulnerabilities of Elderly and Persons with Disabilities.

Global commitments outlined in the Charter on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, an initiative emerging from the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, highlight the importance of collecting disability-disaggregated data to meaningfully include persons with disabilities in planning, implementation, and monitoring of humanitarian programming. Information is available on displaced and vulnerable Rohingya communities in central Rakhine through the Sittwe profiling exercise conducted by the Joint Internally Displaced Person Profiling Service (JIPS) in 2015, already highlighting some specific challenges that this population may have faced in Myanmar. However, in the context of the Rohingya refugee response, comprehensive data on persons living with disabilities has not previously been conducted in a systematic fashion. In 2019, REACH partnered with UNHCR, and the Protection, Education, and WASH Sectors to collect age-disability-gender disaggregated information as a core component of sectoral needs assessments. To the greatest extent possible, REACH has conducted additional analysis within and across these assessments in an attempt to further understand potential gaps in access to certain services (summarized in this analysis brief).

However, the process of compiling and analysing existing resources has further highlighted the limited availability of specialized resources related to elderly individuals and those living with disabilities. This information gap has persisted for two years and must be addressed in order to inform and support inclusive programming and develop evidence-based initiatives which prevent/mitigate exposure to protection threats exacerbated by unique needs and vulnerabilities of the target group. REACH and the Protection Sector (inclusive of the Age-Disability Working Group and the Child Protection and Gender-based Violence sub-Sectors) are therefore proposing a partnership to address the need for a focused but comprehensive assessment designed to capture these populations’ voices and experiences in a holistic and dignified fashion.