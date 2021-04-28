Research Terms of Reference: Joint MSNA 2020 (BGD2004), Bangladesh, 23 July 2020 Version No. 2

Rationale

In successive waves over four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh from Rakhine State,

Myanmar, where they have suffered systematic, ongoing persecution. Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees fled into Cox’s Bazar, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 850,000. Most of the newlyarrived refugees rely heavily on humanitarian assistance, having left their homes with few possessions and exhausted their financial resources during the journey. Many new arrivals have settled in hilly, formerly forested areas that are highly vulnerable to landslides and flash-flooding during the monsoon season, while the host communities along the Bay of Bengal coast are exposed to frequent and sometimes severe cyclone winds and tidal surges. The rapid speed and enormous scale of the refugee influx have also placed a significant strain on resources, infrastructure, public services and the local economy in what was already one of the most socially deprived areas of Bangladesh. As the crisis moved beyond the initial emergency phase to a more sustained response, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of all affected populations is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective inter-sectoral programming.

Moreover, the high fluidity of population movements, changing services within each settlement, and challenges presented by the monsoon and cyclone seasons require regularly updated analyses of household needs and access to services. At the same time, the global COVID-19 pandemic and associated control measures have recently led to severely restricted access and service delivery to the highly aid-dependent refugee communities, as well as limited access to livelihoods/income-generating activities, goods, and services among host communities. This can be expected to have impacted on levels of needs among both refugee and host communities. Given the likely magnitude of the impact of the restrictions and related reductions in the response, an understanding of how household-level multi-sectoral needs, capacities and access to services have been impacted throughout the lockdown period will therefore be essential for a full understanding of priority needs for 2021.

While needs assessments have been regularly undertaken by humanitarian partners, multi-sector assessment initiatives serve to reduce assessment fatigue and burden on families while enhancing inter-sectoral analysis. A multi-sectoral assessment, aligned with the humanitarian programme cycle and other in-depth sector assessments, provides a strategic planning tool for evidence-based prioritization through the activity’s comprehensive coverage, consistent methodology, common framework for joint analysis, and buy-in of findings. While an MSNA is intended to support detailed sectoral assessments through analysis of key needs and response gaps, the multi-sectoral nature of the assessment allows for deeper analysis and understanding of key inter-sectoral concepts to support humanitarian planning.

Against this background, comprehensive and ISCG-mandated Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNA) across Rohingya refugee and host community populations are proposed to support detailed humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. To date, a number of MSNAs have been implemented to support the response, most recently the 2019 J-MSNAs conducted to enable monitoring of the implementation of the 2020 Joint Response Plan (JRP), expand the body of analysis and address key information gaps. The 2020 J-MSNA is aimed to continue to provide an accurate snapshot of the situation with the specific objectives to: