Research Terms of Reference: Education Sector Assessment (BGD2006), Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh | August 2020, V 1.0

2. Rationale

Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District fleeing military operations characterized by widespread reports of human rights violations in Myanmar. Currently, there are over 900,000 Rohingya refugees living in 34 settlements in Ukhiya and Teknaf, and of these, 55% are children. Stripped of the citizenship by the Myanmar state, refugees have left an environment in Myanmar in which access to basic services— including education— was severely limited. Reportedly, less than 60% of children arriving in Bangladesh have ever attended school in Myanmar, while less than one-tenth graduated beyond primary level.

Cox’s Bazar is one of the most impoverished districts of Bangladesh. The primary school completion rate for the district is 54%, while the divisional and countrywide rate is closer to 80%. Findings from the recent Joint MSNA in October 2019 may point to a slight improvement with roughly 70% of primary school-aged children (aged 5-11) and 64% of secondary school-aged children (12-17) reported to be enrolled in a formal education programme (e.g. government schools, Alia madrassas) at the time of data collection. Regarding non-formal educational opportunities, across all 11 assessed Unions, reported attendance of NGO-run schools was seemingly low, with fewer than 10% of children reporting to access these learning modalities in any given Union.

Over the course of the past two and a half years, education providers have made significant inroads into providing an education system to serve over half a million children, with over 5,000 facilities and almost 65-70% of boys and girls aged 3-5 and 6-14 reportedly attending learning spaces as of March 2019. However, significant challenges remain. Attendance rates of adolescents, particularly adolescent girls, remain extremely limited. Particular challenges persist for children with disabilities, who were reported to be attending learning centres at lower rates than their peers for all age ranges. Limited space in crowded camps mean that partners have had to employ alternative modalities to fully-subscribed learning spaces in order to reach additional children Within the HC, the main barriers to education were economic, with 34% of households reporting that the cost of education was too high; 32% reporting that the child is needed to contribute to household income; and 26% reporting that the child was needed to help out around the home.

However, access is only one component of a holistic approach to the larger framework ensuring the right to education for all girls and boys. Key information gaps continue to persist regarding the quality of educational opportunities, from the perspective of both service providers and the household users and within the framework of learning outcomes, portable skills, and competencies. Additionally, overarching accountability principles such as community engagement, participation, satisfaction, and empowerment within children’s education – all components that should serve to improve and enrich children’s experiences – are not always taken up within the HC or refugee population groups. The roll-out of the alternative Learning Competencies Framework and Approach (LCFA) in 2019 provided a key opportunity to emphasize and incorporate parent and community engagement and preferences regarding different learning modality options. The proposed assessment therefore aims to build upon the initial groundwork and community consultations and to provide a robust evidence base one-year into its implementation regarding best practices and recommended course corrections, from the perspectives of households and caregivers, service providers, programmatic stakeholders, and community members. This assessment also aims to identify how COVID-19 has affected learning opportunities for children. It will be looking at the most common modalities of distance learning that are being used by educators and assessing how educators should be more involved in supporting children during COVID-19.

Following the global outbreak of COVID-19, the government of Bangladesh adopted various measures aimed at controlling the spread of the disease, with schools closing nationwide on March 18. To support the continuity of educational opportunities, the Ministry of Education rolled out a series of mix modality of audio, visual and paper-based learning programmes. Accessing and benefitting from home-based distance learning modalities can be challenging for certain populations, leading to a risk of exacerbating already-existing disparities between students from different economic, geographic, and social groups. Findings from the recent Factsheet on Distance Learning conducted in June 2020 shown that the main barrier to accessing distance learning activities reported by caregivers and head teachers was accessing a television and that although schools are making some efforts to contact students, children without access to these technologies are likely to be at a disadvantage and more needs to be done to reach them.