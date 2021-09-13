Report of Water Quality Surveillance in FDMN 2021 - Community Point Source Round 2, 2021 (Cumulative Round 16) (9th January to 9th February 2021)

Executive Summary

Drinking-water supply surveillance is a continuous and vigilant public health assessment and review of safety and acceptability of drinking-water supplies. Department of Public Health Engineering DPHE) is implementing water quality surveillance (WQS) program for community point sources in Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Settlements with the technical and financial assistance of WHO and UNICEF. WQS is composed of a sanitary inspection with subsequent testing of drinking water quality for E. coli, the results are regularly shared with the WASH sector partners for necessary action to ensure and keeping the safety of drinking water thus reduce the risk water borne disease.

The 2nd round (cumulative round 16) of community point source water quality surveillance was started on 9th January and ended on 9th February 2021. A total of 4212 water samples were collected and examined comprising 1053 unsterile sources, 1053 sterile sources and 2106 household storage water samples. The membrane filtration technique used to examine E. Coli and observation method used to conduct sanitary inspection.

Overall results showed that 93% of community point sources (tube wells) matched WHO guideline value and Bangladesh Standard for E. Coli (0 cfu/100ml) in drinking water. The remaining sources have variable degree of E. Coli contamination associated with different types of sanitary risks. While the analysis of 2106 household's storage water samples showed that 73% matched WHO guideline value and Bangladesh Standard for E. Coli (0 cfu/100ml) in drinking water. Several recommendations have been made to improve the sanitary condition and quality of water in the report.