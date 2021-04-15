Report: Training Workshop on Localisation Agenda and Collaboration Processes & Tools in Humanitarian Actions, 16-17 February 2021

Background

Localisation Technical Working Group (LTWG), chaired by Caritas Bangladesh and technically led by NIRAPAD and Start Fund Bangladesh, is a platform of various humanitarian agencies including L/NNGO, INGO, Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, UN agencies to promote localisation practices in humanitarian aid and actions. The LTWG mainly focuses on three broader aspects such as- 1. Enhance participation of local actors in humanitarian coordination; 2. Promote partnership practices for localisation; 3. Strengthen data-driven transparency for efficiency. To promote localisation practice in humanitarian response in the climate-related disasters for strengthening informed decision-making and improving responses of the humanitarian community, LTWG has taken several initiatives that sought to spotlight progress on localisation agenda and collaboration process.

To promote localisation agenda and collaboration process in humanitarian actions, the LTWG has organised a two-day-long residential training workshop on ‘Localisation Agenda and Collaboration Processes & Tools in Humanitarian Actions’. The objective of the training workshop was to increase understanding of the participants on localisation agenda as well as humanitarian collaboration tools and processes and equip them with tools for incorporating these issues in their organisation so that they can utilize their knowledge in the field level activities as and when required. The target participants of this training workshop were the frontline staff of L/NNGOs who were involved in Flood Response 2020.

The training workshop was supported by the Early Recovery Assistance to Monsoon Flood Affected Population in Northern areas of Bangladesh project which was implemented in Jamalpur and Sirajganj by a consortium of Caritas Bangladesh (CB), Christian Aid (CAID), and World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) with its downstream partner Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM), Unnayan Sangha (US). NIRAPAD was working as a technical partner in this consortium to support learning documentation, roll out of accountability, and promotion of localization activities of this project. The project was funded by the UKAid and fund managed by UNOPS under the Strengthening Humanitarian Preparedness Response (SHPR) Programme.

2. Objective The purpose of this training workshop was to develop participants’ knowledge and skills on localisation agenda and collaboration processes and tools in humanitarian actions so that they can utilize their knowledge in the field level activities as and when required.

After training, the participants were expected to understand the following issues-