Report of the Lessons Learnt Workshop Need Assessment Working Group Bangladesh, 5 December 2019

Background to the workshop

With the continuous support of its members, the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) is being hosted by Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment (SUBARNA) Project of CARE Bangladesh (2017 to 2020). The Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG), chaired by Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and co-chaired by CARE Bangladesh, is being operationalized under the supervision of Humanitarian coordination task team (HCTT) of Local Consultative Group of Bangladesh.

The working group took several initiatives with the aim to increase access to timely and appropriate multi-sectoral baseline and humanitarian information. This information intended for assisting disaster-affected people in the first phase response and early recovery for enhancing resilience of disaster-affected communities, as evidence-based response.

Approach involved coordinated needs assessment after any emergency, by ensuring participation of all relevant government and non-government stakeholders. So far this working group has successfully completed and consolidated needs assessment report of 18 disasters since 2011, with the cooperation of humanitarian agencies under leadership of the Department of Disaster Management of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, GoB.

Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) usually holds day long learning event annually. This year in 2019 for the learning event it is very important to review what has been achieved and the way forward, in light of the revised Standing Order on Disaster (SoD) 2019. Besides, with several disasters that struck Bangladesh very recently where NAWG with support from GoB and humanitarian stakeholders produced 03 assessment report (in cyclone Fani, monsoon flood and cyclone Bulbul) – the need to reflect from those experiences, to improve further for future needs assessment – that is also the main objective of this learning event.

On the outset, it would be important to think afresh and reflect on the relevance of the NAWG in relation to the SENDAI framework, SDG goals, information required for immediate decision making and response as well as how the coordination role of NAWG is working within and among the cluster approach.