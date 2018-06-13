13 Jun 2018

Relocation Update, 10 June 2018

from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Risks of landslides

41,705 individuals at highest risk of landslides and prioritized for relocation including 24,126 individuals at highest risk of landslides and prioritized for relocation in KBE

Completed relocations

29,650 individuals relocated in 2018 to date including 14,709 individuals at highest risk of landslide and prioritized for relocation

Remaining

27,979 individuals / 6,584 households at risk of landslides and prioritized for relocation still in need of relocation

4,960 household plots available by mid-June for relocation

