Regional Prepositioning Initiative Phase 2 (2016 - 2020): Prepositioning of commodities for sexual and reproductive health in emergencies in Asia Pacific

The Regional Prepositioning Initiative supports humanitarian preparedness across the Asia Pacific region to ensure that the lifesaving needs of women and girls in humanitarian crises are met. This publication showcases the achievements made under Phase 2 of the initiative implemented 2016-2020 with support from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Scan the QR code to learn more.

Dignity in Disasters

Without adequate clothing, menstrual supplies and hygiene items, women and girls may be unable to access basic services after a disaster, including humanitarian aid.

UNFPA distributes dignity kits to reduce vulnerability and connect women and girls to information, support and services.

Dignity kits contain underwear, basic clothing, sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and laundry powder, as well as information on the sexual and reproductive health and gender based violence response services that are available and how to access them.

The kits can also contain flashlights, whistles and radios that can help women and girls feel safer when they’re displaced from their homes.