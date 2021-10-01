Refugees International statement on killing of Rohingya civil society leader Mohib Ullah

Refugees International is deeply saddened by the news that Rohingya civil society leader Mohib Ullah was shot by unknown assailants in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh on September 29th. Mohib Ullah was the chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights and a prominent voice defending the human rights of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and on the world stage. He graciously hosted Refugees International advocates and numerous others on visits to the Rohingya refugee camps. We were humbled by his encouragement and support of Refugees International advocacy efforts like the #CallitGenocide campaign in Washington, DC, even as he carried out his important work within the camps. Mohib Ullah’s death is a loss to the Rohingya community and all those who support their efforts. He will be greatly missed.

