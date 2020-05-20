Refugee influx emergency vulnerability assessment (REVA) - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (April 2020)

1. Introduction

Since the 1970s, members of the Rohingya community have fled to Bangladesh to escape waves of violent persecution in Myanmar. The largest influx of refugees occurred in August 2017 when about 745,000 people, including more than 400,000 children, arrived in the Ukhia and Teknaf sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar. According to a recently concluded reverification exercise by the Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Rohingya refugees in the two sub-districts now number approximately 859,161 – almost double the Bangladeshi population.

All the refugees remain highly dependent on external life-saving humanitarian assistance. The influx is perceived to have put considerable pressure on the local economy, affecting the livelihoods of the Bangladeshi population. The situation remains challenging for both the refugees and the host communities. At present, the entire refugee population and about 444,000 members of the adjacent Bangladeshi communities are in need of assistance.

The Rohingya influx Emergency Vulnerability Assessment (REVA) conducted in 2017 estimated that 80 percent of the refugee population were highly or entirely reliant on life-saving assistance; this figure rose to 88 percent in the 2018 REVA. Three years since the influx, although the situation has stabilized and all refugees continue to receive humanitarian assistance, they face major challenges, particularly the lack of regular income and livelihood opportunities. Poor diets, a lack of formal education insufficient health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) provisions also remain major challenges.

In December 2019, the World Food Programme (WFP) joined with partner organizations to conduct a data collection exercise for the third round of REVA to understand the current food security, nutrition and socioeconomic vulnerabilities of refugee and host community households from an essential needs’ standpoint.

The exercise was led by WFP’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) unit and coordinated through the Food Security Sector in Cox’s Bazar. This report examines the main findings of the assessment and presents recommendations for improving the humanitarian response to the crisis.